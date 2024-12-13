RIYADH - The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has announced on Thursday several high-profile criminal cases, highlighting its ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability.

There were two judges among several government officials arrested over corruption charges, according to the Nazaha statement.

Legal proceedings against the accused are underway, with the authority emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy toward misuse of public office.



A judge from the General Court, in coordination with the Ministry of Justice, was arrested for receiving SR670,000 of a promised SR1,000,000 in exchange for resolving a financial dispute worth SR19,000,000. Another judge involved in the scam was also arrested.



In another case, an employee at an industrial college was found guilty of embezzling SR1,492,072 from students’ monthly allowances. The individual manipulated records and added relatives’ bank accounts to divert funds for personal gain.



A notary public and a citizen were apprehended for accepting SR4,461,500 to illegally transfer ownership of a piece of land, while a major from the General Directorate of Prisons was caught receiving SR60,000 out of a promised SR100,000 to prevent the deportation of a foreign detainee.



In another instance, a police station officer was arrested for accepting SR100,000 to drop a case and withhold it from the Public Prosecution. Similarly, an employee working with a company contracted to a governmental entity was detained for taking SR150,000 from a contractor to expedite the disbursement of SR800,000 in financial dues.



Nazaha also reported the arrest of a former Civil Affairs employee for illegally issuing an approval letter for a commercial entity in exchange for SR20,000. Two municipal employees, along with a mediator and a businessman, were detained for receiving SR15,000 to finalize an occupancy certificate for a construction site.



A district mayor was caught accepting SR800 to certify a sponsorship form, while an employee at the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization was found accepting SR6,000 to unlawfully expedite paperwork.



Additionally, a non-commissioned officer in the Security Patrols was detained for stealing SR30,000 from a resident. An employee at the Special Security Forces was charged with embezzling computers and accessories from his workplace.



Another case involved an employee at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, who manipulated payroll records to embezzle funds by adding bank accounts of relatives with the assistance of a colleague, both of whom were arrested.



An employee at a royal commission falsified documents to acquire ownership of a property, resulting in his arrest.



Nazaha reaffirmed its commitment to holding individuals accountable for exploiting public office, stating that such crimes have no statute of limitations and that accountability extends beyond retirement. The authority emphasized its dedication to enforcing the law with zero tolerance for corruption.

