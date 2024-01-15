ISTANBUL — The Saudi-Turkish bilateral committee, which held its fourth meeting in Istanbul, discussed defense cooperation and ways to further enhance it.



The meeting was held in the presence of Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Eng. Talal Al-Otaibi, Turkish Deputy Minister of Defense Celal Sami Tufekci, and Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industries Authority Khalouk Gurgun.



The meeting discussed the map of cooperation in the field of defense capabilities, transfer and localization of technology, and development of scientific research.



Meanwhile, Al-Otaibi visited the Turkish company Baykar Defense Industries, which specializes in drone technologies. He discussed the existing cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the Turkish company in the field of capabilities, transfer and localization of technology, and development of scientific research.



During the visit, Al-Otaibi was accompanied by a number of specialists from the Ministry of Defense, the General Authority for Military Industries, the General Authority for Defense Development, the Saudi Military Industries Company, and Saudi Ambassador to Turkiye Fahd Abu Al-Nasr.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).