Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that there will be no allotment of specific areas for countries at the Holy Sites for the Hajj of 1445 AH (2024).

“Priority will be given while allotting areas to those countries which finish the terms and conditions and provisions of bilateral agreements and completing all the preparations for the Hajj,” he said.

Al-Rabiah made the remarks while addressing the closing ceremony held by the Ministry at its headquarters in Makkah on Friday to honor all government and private sector agencies for their great efforts in making this year’s Hajj operation a great success.

The minister said that the preliminary arrangements document would be delivered to the Hajj affairs offices for the next Hajj season effective from Friday, June 30, and this includes the share of each country and the new timetable so as to ensure early preparations for the next Hajj.

“Every country will start from now preparations for next year’s Hajj so as to ensure the provision of excellent services for the guests of God.

“There are very important dates within the timeline, and the preliminary arrangements document will be delivered and this will be for the first time in the history of the Ministry and the history of Hajj organizations to begin early preparations.”

Al-Rabiah said that the preparatory meetings will start on Rabi Al-Awwal 1, 1445 corresponding to Sept. 16 during which the electronic track will be opened for data entry, the list of licensed companies will be announced.

The contracting with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and activating the financial portfolio of the electronic track will be made.

The preparatory meetings will be completed and service packages will be made available on Rabi Al-Thani 20, 1445 corresponding to Nov. 4, 2023, after which the exhibition of Hajj and Umrah services will be launched under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

This will be an integrated platform and an integrated exhibition of all available services, which will be presented to the Hajj pilgrims and help everyone to see the available services.

The minister said that the allotment process of pilgrims’ accommodation in Makkah and Madinah and the Holy Sites will be finalized by Shaban 15, 1445 corresponding to Feb. 25, 2024.

The countries that can conclude agreements early will have priority in the allotment of suitable areas at the Holy Sites.

“The goal is to ensure early preparations for everyone concerned with Hajj so that we can provide a distinguished and better service for the guests of God, and after that, the issuance of visas will start from Shaban 20, 1445 corresponding to March 1, 2024.

“The closure of the path for issuing visas will be on Shawwal 20, 1445. corresponding to April 29, and the arrival of pilgrims to the Kingdom will start on Dhul Qada 1, 1445, corresponding to May 9, 2024.

The minister hoped that all these scheduled programs will make the Hajj operation easier and the Hajj preparations much better.

Al-Rabiah thanked the offices of Hajj affairs for their efforts and their commitment to adhere to the regulations and instructions. He also thanked Saudis who made immense contributions in serving the guests of God.