RIYADH — The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in Saudi Arabia to look out for and report sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon on Friday evening, Sha'ban 29, 1446 AH, corresponding to February 28, 2025.

The Supreme Court urged those people, who see the crescent with the naked eye or through binoculars, to notify the nearest court to record their testimony of the sighting or contact the nearest town center to help them get to the nearest court.

The Supreme Court hopes that those, who have interest in this matter, and joined the committees formed in the regions for this purpose, to participate in this act that benefit all Muslims, in anticipation of reward from God, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

