RIYADH - The Energy Ministry and Transport General Authority (TGA) have signed a cooperation agreement to enhance the supervision and control of transporting petroleum products.

The Ministry and TGA have cooperated with Naqel e-portal, which would enable them to receive direct information and data of the petroleum products' carriers.

The agreement aims in developing ways of cooperation between the two parties in several aspects such as achieving the technical integration in regard with exchanging data and information, and also the possibility of verifying the regularity of licensed establishments, vehicles, in addition to the driver's data.

Moreover, it will enable the two parties to directly and instantly verify the regularity of transporting the petroleum products' operations, in addition to the live monitoring over the petroleum truck's movement to ensure and guarantee their arrival to licensed sites that are under the supervision of the Ministry.

The Naqel e-portal will contribute in achieving digital integration with the Ministry of Energy's platforms to ensure achieving smart monitoring through the Ministry's Business Intelligence Center, and to make decisions based on accurate and correct information.

The agreement will also support concerted efforts between the two parties to enhance the awareness level of the beneficiaries and establishments with the necessity of dealing with licensees and licensed vehicles during the operations of transporting petroleum products.

Additionally, it will enable them to set appropriate mechanisms to manage transport operations and track supply chains in line with the applicable regulations, and support strengthening aspects of monitoring while doing business in the energy sector.

The agreement will include forming of working groups between the Ministry of Energy and TGA to set the necessary procedures to achieve the agreement's goals, which would reflect in developing the joint work between the two parties in light of many joint targets between the energy sector and the transport and logistics sector in Saudi Arabia.

