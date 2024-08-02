RIYADH — The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has arrested 149 individuals on charges of corruption, including bribery, abuse of office, and money laundering. Some of the detainees have been released on bail, the authority said.



Since the beginning of July, the authority conducted 3,010 inspections across various ministries and government entities, resulting in the investigation of 266 suspects.



Nazaha handled a number of criminal and administrative cases involving the ministries of Interior, National Guard, Justice, Health, Education, and Municipalities and Housing.

