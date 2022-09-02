Saudi Arabia's consulate in Hong Kong and Macao has revealed a number of amendments to regulations that visitors need to adhere to while entering the territories.



The consulate said the amendments were made by the local governments in Hong Kong and Macao administrative regions.



Under the amendments, all Saudi citizens wishing to visit the two areas are obliged to follow 5 guidelines, which are: the visitor must stay in quarantine for three days only, followed then by self-monitoring for a period of four days.



Visitors must conduct a PCR test for Covid-19 daily as part of self-examination during the four-day period.



According to the amendments, visitors are allowed during the self-monitoring period to go to stores and carry out some activities, but they are prohibited from visiting public places such as restaurants where people gather in big numbers.

