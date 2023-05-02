JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia accorded a warm reception to the Iranian evacuees from Sudan upon their arrival in Jeddah. Maj. Gen. Ahmed Al-Dubais, commander of the Armed Forces in the western region, was in the forefront of the officials receiving them.



While receiving Hassan Zarankar, the chargé d'affaires of the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia, Al-Dubais said: “You are our neighbors and friends and the loved ones. We wish you a happy stay in Saudi Arabia.”



In a video posted by Al-Ekhbaria Television, he continued saying: “These are in line with the directives of the Saudi leadership and the minister of defense to take care of you and provide all the care and everything you need.”



In another video posted by Al-Arabiya channel, which was widely circulated on social media, Al-Dubais said addressing the Iranian citizens who were evacuated from Sudan and arrived at the Jeddah Islamic Port. “This is your country. If you need anything in the future, you are most welcome. The Iranians and Saudis are not only friends, but also they are brothers. Any time we will see you, God willing, for Hajj, Umrah, or a visit, you are welcome anywhere in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.



Saudi Arabia has so far facilitated evacuation of a total of 65 Iranian citizens from Sudan. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated the Saudi role in assisting the evacuation.



Nasser Kanaani, the ministry spokesman, said: “Ever since the outbreak of the unrest in Sudan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has taken care to evacuate 65 Iranians residing in that country, after putting their evacuation seriously on the agenda. After making the necessary arrangements, the nationals of our country were safely transferred from Khartoum to Port Sudan, and then they were taken to the Jeddah port,” the spokesman said adding that the necessary arrangements have been made to transfer this group of citizens from Saudi Arabia to Iran.



Kanaani said that the influential cooperation of Saudi Arabia was beneficial and deserves appreciation. “We have seen effective cooperation and assistance from Saudi Arabia that deserve appreciation and gratitude,” he added.

