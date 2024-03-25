CAIRO — The open-ended committee at the level of permanent delegates concerned with the reform and development of the Arab League held its meeting at the headquarters of the league’s General Secretariat in Cairo on Sunday.

The committee is headed by Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the Arab League Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Matar.



The meeting, chaired by Al-Matar, was devoted to following up and implementing the decision of the Council of Arab League Foreign Ministers, which was held on March 6 to reform and develop the league.

It called on the working groups emanating from it to continue their work and present their results periodically to the league council at the ministerial level.

