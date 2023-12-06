RIYADH — Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), met in Riyadh with the Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Robert Mardini.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics of common interest related to relief and humanitarian affairs, in addition to discussing the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as reviewing their joint work and activities.



Mardini expressed his gratitude to KSrelief for its generous support to the International Committee of the Red Cross teams working in the Gaza Strip.



The great support from the KSrelief contributed to the committee being able today to work in many hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Mardini confirmed.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).