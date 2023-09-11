RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman have issued directives on Sunday to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to operate an air bridge to provide relief supplies to the earthquake victims of Morocco, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Advisor to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the KSRelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said that the directives were issued out of the keenness of the King and the Crown Prince to stand by the affected Moroccan people, as well as to mitigate the effects of the devastating earthquake, which caused huge human casualties and losses of properties. More than 2100 people have been killed and thousands of others injured in the disaster that struck near Marrakech city on Friday night.



Dr. Al-Rabeeah said that the Saudi search and rescue team from the General Directorate of Civil Defense and teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, led by the KSRelief, will be dispatched to participate in the relief operation and humanitarian work, and to rescue those who were trapped under the rubble of buildings.



Dr. Al-Rabeeah extended his sincere thanks to the King and the Crown Prince for their noble gesture that comes as an extension of the humanitarian role of Saudi Arabia in standing by those afflicted by crises and disasters all over the world.

