RIYADH — The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Sheikh has directed to approve the strategic plans for the Hajj season of 2024.

This came while Dr. Al-Sheikh chaired the meeting of the Higher Committee for the Ministry’s Work in Hajj, Umrah and Visitation, to review what had been achieved during Hajj 2023.

The meeting also discussed the achievements reports of the committees' work, in addition to studying a number of observations in previous services, in order to develop the qualitative services during the upcoming years in a way that achieves a service with high standards for the Hajj pilgrims.

During the meeting, Dr. Al-Sheikh stressed the importance of implementing all the projects for Hajj 2024, and to avoid any failure in the services level.

He also asked to hold periodic meetings to study the most prominent challenges, and to approve the strategic plans for the work of the Hajj committees in a way that achieves the Ministry's goals, and is in line with directives in order to improve the level of services provided to Hajj pilgrims.

The operation plan project for the Ministry's work during Hajj 2024 has also been discussed in the meetings. This is alongside discussing submitting the requirements that contribute to the success of all the work required to serve the pilgrims according to what achieves aspirations.

