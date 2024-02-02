audi hospitals maintained their leading position in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) for the second consecutive year, according to the 2024 ranking of the top 250 hospitals in the world by Brand Finance.

The ranking included seven Saudi hospitals, five of which are among the top 100 hospitals in the world. Leading the way is King Faisal Specialist Hospital, which retained its top spot locally and regionally, achieving the 24th rank globally.

The list also included King Saud Medical City, King Khalid University Hospital, the National Guard Hospital, King Fahd Medical City, King Fahd University Hospital, and King Abdullah Medical City.

Mayo Clinic in the United States topped the ranking, followed by other American hospitals.

The ranking also included several European hospitals.

The strong showing of Saudi hospitals in the global ranking is an early achievement of the Health Sector Transformation Program, a part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).