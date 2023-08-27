JEDDAH — The Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has concluded his 5-days official visit to Pakistan and Bangladesh that aimed to highlight the pioneering initiatives of developing the Umrah systems and facilitating the visitors' trip to the Two Holy Mosques.

The visit of Dr. Al-Rabiah, who is also the chairman of the Committee for the Pilgrim Experience Program, has aimed to meet with a number of officials to discuss the arrival procedures of the pilgrims from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and to enrich their religious and cultural experience, in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

It also comes within a series of international visits that began at the beginning of the previous year, 2022, which is an extension of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to increase the level of the provided services for pilgrims, in light with the unlimited support that is provided by the Kingdom's wise leadership to serve the Islam and Muslims from all over the world.

Dr. Al-Rabiah confirmed the success of the visit, which culminated in the guidance and support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, in addition to the cooperation and welcome from the Pakistani and the Bangladeshi government.

He stressed that the visit comes within the framework of the keenness of Saudi Arabia's government, represented by the Hajj and Umrah Ministry and all sectors of the Pilgrim Experience Program's system, to provide the best facilities for all pilgrims, ensuring time and effort, as well as raising the quality level of services.

The visit of Dr. Al-Rabiah has witnessed a number of meetings with leaders of Pakistani and Bangladeshi companies that provide Umrah services, in order to enhance the relations in a way that ensures developing the trips of the pilgrims who are coming from these two countries to Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the Nusuk exhibition was held during Dr. Al-Rabiah's visit, which shed light on the series of facilities brought about by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in pilgrims' trips, and developments in the services provided to ensure a more comfortable and reassuring trip.

The Nusuk exhibition has allowed visitors to learn about the electronic services that Nusuk platform provides for the pilgrims, as well as highlighting the historical monuments and the diverse cultural activities, and the unique places in Makkah, Madinah and the whole regions of Saudi Arabia to enrich the pilgrims' experiences.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).