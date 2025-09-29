Guidant Measurement, a leader in flow measurement and terminal automation, has announced a joint venture with Alderley Saudi Arabia, a provider of energy systems and services, to expand metering systems and aftermarket support in Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, Alderley Saudi Arabia will manage projects within Saudi Arabia, while Guidant will lead business activities throughout the rest of the Middle East.

This approach leverages Alderley’s established presence and local expertise within the Kingdom and Guidant’s global technology portfolio and regional reach, ensuring customers receive integrated, reliable, and responsive solutions.

“Energy operators in the Middle East rely on trusted partners who can deliver complete metering systems, aftermarket services, and strong local support,” said Nikhil Chaube, Senior Vice President of Operations at Guidant. “Through this collaboration, Guidant and Alderley are combining complementary strengths to better serve customers with accuracy, reliability, and efficiency.”

The joint venture will focus on providing customers with:

- Integrated metering systems built on Smith Meter PD meters, turbine meters, and flow computers.

- Aftermarket and upgrade services to extend lifecycle performance and reliability.

- Localised expertise and support, ensuring faster response times and compliance with customer and regulatory requirements.

“This partnership reflects Alderley’s deep commitment to the Kingdom and Guidant’s dedication to advancing measurement solutions across Saudi Arabia in perfect harmony with Vision 2030’s energy transformation agenda. Together, we will drive localisation of critical technologies, set new benchmarks for precision and reliability, and support the Kingdom in becoming a global leader in sustainable, efficient energy infrastructure,” said Fawaz Albawardi, Chairman of Alderley Saudi Arabia.

Khalid Zeidan, Chief Executive Officer of Alderley Saudi Arabia, added: “By combining Alderley’s decades of engineering excellence and local integration capabilities with Guidant’s global leadership in flow-measurement technologies, we are redefining accuracy and reliability in Saudi Arabia’s energy sector. This partnership ensures unmatched value for our customers, delivering the highest levels of precision, performance, and long-term reliability in mission-critical operations.”

