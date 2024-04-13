RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held discussions with international counterparts to address escalating regional tensions and promote humanitarian initiatives.



In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the two diplomats reviewed recent developments in the regional arena, focusing on efforts to mitigate escalations. Key topics included the ongoing crisis in Sudan and the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the urgency of augmenting humanitarian aid to Gaza.



Following this, Prince Faisal made a call to Ahmed Attaf, Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad. This dialogue further centered on the Gaza Strip and the surrounding areas, discussing concerted efforts and the broader regional implications.

