ESAB and Aramco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that outlines a shared commitment to advancing industrial capabilities in Saudi Arabia, in alignment with Vision 2030.

Together, the two companies aim to:

Enhance local manufacturing and supply chain resilience

Support Aramco’s operational excellence through advanced welding and fabrication solutions

Promote knowledge transfer and technical training for local talent, contractors, and subcontractors

Drive sustainability and innovation in welding processes and materials

The MoU was signed at Aramco’s Middle East Corrosion Conference & Exhibition, held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

“At ESAB, we believe that strong partnerships and meaningful collaboration are the foundation for driving progress in our industry. Signing this MoU with Aramco underscored our shared commitment to working together and advancing industrial excellence in Saudi Arabia.

Through our joint efforts—including technical training and partnerships with local universities and welding institutes—we are well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions and lasting value for our customers and communities,” said Isa Sanad, Managing Director, ESAB Middle East & Africa.

