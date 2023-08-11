JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia's embassy in Iran officially reopened on Sunday, Tasnim News Agency announced.



The agency stated on Wednesday that the Kingdom embassy in Tehran started normal work three days ago or the first time since 2016.



The IRNA News Agency has confirmed quoting an informed source that the Saudi embassy in Iran has officially started its operations in Tehran since Sunday.

This step comes after the announcement of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran last March following a deal brokered by China. An agreement was signed between Riyadh and Tehran in Beijing to resume relations between the two countries as agreed in March and to reopen their embassies in each other's capital.



The Iranian embassy was opened in Riyadh in June, several months after the signing of the Saudi-Iranian agreement. The former embassy building, which remained closed for years, was reopened after the diplomatic relations were fully restored.

Only a few days after the opening of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, Jeddah has witnessed Iran reopening its consulate general in the city, which was also closed seven years ago. Tehran's representative office to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah was also reopened.

