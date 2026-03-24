Muscat: The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has confirmed that the Unified Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy in Comprehensive and Third Party Coverage provides coverage for damages resulting from natural disasters, including hail, wadis, storms, and cyclones.

It stipulates that the policyholder must take all necessary precautions to protect lives and vehicles and not risk crossing wadis. They must also follow the instructions of the Royal Oman Police (ROP), as deliberately crossing wadis and failing to follow instructions may result in forfeiture of the right to compensation if the danger occurs.

Insurance companies do not compensate for vehicles being submerged in wadis due to the deliberate actions of the vehicle owner, or even for leaving the vehicle in the wadi bed without taking the necessary precautions

On the other hand, Article 49/8 of the Omani Traffic Law stipulates that: “Anyone who commits any of the following acts shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine not exceeding 500 Omani Riyals, or by one of these two penalties: ‘The driver deliberately crosses wadis in a manner that endangers his life, the lives of his passengers, or the lives of others.’”

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