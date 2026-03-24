KUWAIT - Kuwaiti air defense systems are currently engaged in intercepting hostile missiles and drones that breached the country's airspace, Ministry of Defense Spokesman Colonel Staff Saud Al-Atwan announced on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, Colonel Al-Atwan clarified that the explosions heard in parts of the country are the direct result of interception operations carried out by national air defense units.

He urged the public to abide by safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

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