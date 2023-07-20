PRAGUE — Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the Czech Republic said that 10 Saudis were injured in a bus accident and their condition is stable. “Four of the citizens are in hospital and their condition is stable while the remaining six Saudis were discharged from hospital in full health and wellness,” the embassy in Prague said in a statement.



Two buses collided on Monday on a Czech highway in the southeast of the country, killing one of the bus drivers and injuring 76, officials said. The regional rescue service said the accident took place near the second-largest Czech city of Brno, on the D2 highway.



One of the buses hit the back of the other, which was going from the capital of Hungary, Budapest, to Prague. Some of the 14 seriously injured people were transported by helicopters to nearby hospitals.



The Saudi citizens were among a group of tourists visiting the country, according to the embassy statement. The embassy immediately swung into action to provide all forms of assistance and reassurance on the citizens’ health condition and ensure medical aid. “The embassy would like to inform that there are four citizens who are still in the hospital and their condition is stable. Their cases are being followed up with the competent Czech authorities around the clock,” the statement added.

