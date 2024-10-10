RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abbas Araqchi in Riyadh on Wednesday.



During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the latest regional developments and the efforts made to address them. They also reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries.



The meeting was attended by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; and Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban.



Iran's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati and senior officials from the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the meeting.



Earlier on the day, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with Abbas Araqchi at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.

