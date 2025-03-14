JEDDAH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to facilitating dialogue and supporting all efforts leading to a political solution to the Ukraine crisis during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the call on Thursday, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it, as well as efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

President Putin expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s constructive role and mediation efforts.

The call followed high-level talks in Jeddah on Tuesday between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations, hosted under the gracious direction of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the Jeddah meeting, Ukraine supported a U.S. proposal to declare a 30-day ceasefire in the war, while Washington agreed to lift its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv immediately, according to a joint statement issued after the talks.

The U.S. Department of State described the Jeddah talks as a significant step toward peace in Ukraine, revealing that Ukraine had agreed to the ceasefire if Russia complied.

