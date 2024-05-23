RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Wednesday.



During the call, they exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, foremost of which was the latest development in the Gaza Strip. The two leaders underscored the need to intensify efforts and international communications to end the war and all forms of escalation in Gaza. They also stressed joint work to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Macron reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further develop existing cooperation in a number of fields in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.



They exchanged greetings with regard to signing of an agreement between Saudi Arabian Airlines and Airbus to purchase 105 aircraft.

