The Saudi Council of Ministers made a significant announcement, confirming the endorsement of an agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait. This agreement pertains to the ambitious railway link project connecting the two nations.

According to a report from the Saudi News Agency (SPA), this announcement was made during a Cabinet session presided over by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudi Council of Ministers had previously granted authority to the Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, or their designated representative, to engage in discussions with the Kuwaiti counterparts regarding the draft agreement. This agreement focuses on the pivotal railway connection initiative between the Kingdom and the State of Kuwait.

