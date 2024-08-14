RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) revealed that the Case Validation Center, under the ministry, has completed over seven million validation services for statements of claim received by all Saudi courts since its inception. During the current year 2024, the center has performed more than 1.3 million validation services.



The Case Validation Center plays a crucial role in reducing the time required for case hearings, minimizing the number of court sessions, and simplifying the procedures for filing a lawsuit, the ministry said in a statement. “These improvements aim to enhance the institutionalization of the justice system, increase work efficiency, and foster better outcomes,” it pointed out.



The primary objective of the center is to assist clients by ensuring the readiness of case files and verifying the fulfillment of all prerequisites before presenting them to the judicial panel. By following a systematic approach, the center aims to enhance the quality of judicial proceedings, save time, and reduce the effort required from clients, and ultimately expediting the delivery of justice.

