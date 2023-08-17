JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia has praised endeavors by the United Nations to unload more than a million barrels of oil from a floating tanker in the Red Sea, averting a massive environmental disaster and potential hazard to maritime safety.

The United Nations announced on Friday they successfully managed to empty the tanker, FSO Safer, floating off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.



Following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef bin Ali Al-Dosari said Saudi Arabia, which has been one of the leading voices in calling for action on the tanker, appreciated the efforts by the UN and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly Cabinet session held at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.



The Crown Prince briefed the Cabinet on the contents of the discussions Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman had with the King of Eswatini, the President of Rwanda, and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia. The talks mainly focused on the various aspects of bilateral relations across various fields.



As the new academic year draws near, the Cabinet emphasized the Kingdom’s dedication and consistent attention to the education sector. Such endeavors have played a pivotal role in boosting intellectual growth and skill development, while also fostering fields of research and innovation, to equip individuals to excel on the global stage.



This vision corresponds with achievements that have been realized and it continues to make real impacts across every aspect of the Kingdom's economic and social landscape, Al-Dosari said in remarks to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



Al-Dosari said the Council of Ministers followed up on the latest regional developments and political changes in the global arena.



The Cabinet underscored the importance of bolstering economic and investment relations with various nations globally in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which brings unparalleled prospects in areas of mutual benefit, Al-Dosari said.



The Cabinet commended the outcome of the visits by a joint public and private sector delegation to various Latin American countries, where several memoranda of understanding were signed to expand the scope of collaborative efforts.



The Cabinet highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the global community across the spectrum. This commitment was reinforced during the 2nd Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) in India. During the ministerial meeting, they referred to the “Riyadh Initiative for Enhancing International Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation,” which achieved substantial milestones within its respective jurisdictions. Notably, over 161 anti-corruption agencies from 90 countries have become part of the resultant Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network).



The Cabinet praised the outcomes of the international conference hosted by the Kingdom titled "Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta, and Sheikhdoms in the World.”



The conference aligns with the Kingdom’s dedication to serving Islam and the Muslim community and its proactive involvement in strengthening unity and collaboration among Islamic countries. The overarching objective is to combat radical ideologies and enhance the values of tolerance and harmonious coexistence among diverse populations. The Kingdom reaffirmed its esteemed mission to propagate the principles of moderation and tolerance.



The Cabinet was also briefed on several issues on the agenda and approved a number of decisions, in addition to ratifying several appointments.



It authorized the minister of energy, or a deputy, to hold talks with Argentina on a draft memorandum of understanding with the Kingdom for cooperation in the fields of energy.



It approved a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the cultural field between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and its Egyptian counterpart.



The meeting authorized the minister of culture, or a deputy, to hold talks with the Panamanian side on a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the cultural field.



The Cabinet also approved the closing statements of the General Authority of Foreign Trade, the Saudi Center for Economic Business, and the Decision Support Center for the two previous fiscal years.