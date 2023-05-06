JEDDAH — Saudi Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday morning that Saudi Arabia and the United States have welcomed the start of the pre-negotiation talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah.



In a joint statement, the two countries have urged both Sudanese parties to take in consideration the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and actively engage in the talks towards a ceasefire and end to the conflict.



As this will spare the Sudanese people the suffering and assure the availability of humanitarian aid to affected areas.



The Kingdom and the US have stressed in the statement the efforts of the countries and organizations that supported these talks, including the Quad countries (Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and the US.



Additionally, the League of Arab States, and partners from the Trilateral Mechanism (UNITAMS, AU, IGAD).



Both sides have urged continuation of coordinated international support for an expanded negotiation process that should include engagement of all Sudanese parties.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).