RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has updated the standards and specifications for non-bottled drinking water in the Kingdom, in accordance with the Water Law and its executive regulations, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

According to the updated standards, water must be devoid of substances that could harm public health or the environment. The ministry detailed essential properties included in these standards, covering physical, inorganic, and organic chemicals, trace elements, heavy metals, organic compounds, and hydrocarbon properties. Moreover, it specified standards for chemicals resulting from water treatment and disinfection processes, radioactive substances, radionuclides, and microbiology.

The ministry stressed that the update aligns with top global, regional, and Gulf standards, including those set by the World Health Organisation and the GCC Standardisation Organisation.