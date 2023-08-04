RIYADH — Saudi Arabia unveiled on Thursday a new identity for its 93rd National Day, under the slogan of “We dream and we achieve.’



In a tweet, Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the launching of the new identity for the 93rd National Day that falls on September 23.



“Our dreams have not stopped since the foundation of this Kingdom, and we will work to achieve them as long as we live. Let’s celebrate our accomplishments,” the official National Day website reads.



The identity was inspired by the dreams that have become close and realistic in all aspects of the life of the people of Saudi Arabia. It was clearly reflected in the huge projects that the Kingdom is implementing under the Saudi Vision 2030, which made it consolidate its strength and position to continue providing its important and pivotal role at all levels.



The new identity “honors the endeavors and efforts that came together to achieve successful initiatives that benefit the citizen and the resident,” the GEA said on its website.



The core elements of the identity were derived from Saudi Vision 2030’s most notable projects, which place improving the quality of human life at the forefront of its mission. The new design places a man and a woman at the center- representing the Kingdom’s youth – who are surrounded by symbols of different Saudi projects.



The projects featured in the design are the Diriyah Gate, Sindalah, AlUla Development, The Line, AlSoudah Development, Sports Boulevard, King Salman Park, Shuaiba Solar Power Plant, the Electric Car, Astronaut Program, and the Cube Project.



The website also includes four songs to celebrate the occasion and they are “Our Date 2030,” “Above the Clouds,” “Yes” and “My Home Is Here.”



The authority urged all government and private agencies to use and standardize the identity approved for the 93rd National Day, through various applications by downloading the identity guide by entering the following link: https://nd.gea.gov.sa/.

