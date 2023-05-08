RIYADH — Saudi Arabia will provide Sudan with humanitarian assistance worth $100 million and will organize a national popular campaign to collect donations.



Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman directed on Sunday King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to organize the campaign through the Saham platform.



The campaign aims to alleviate the effects of the situation that the Sudanese people are currently witnessing.



Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah said that under the generous directive, relief and humanitarian assistance and medical assistance will be provided to displaced persons in Sudan.



He thanked the King and the Crown Prince for their noble and unsurprising positions, which are an extension of the humanitarian role of Saudi Arabia in standing with those affected and needy throughout the world in various crises.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).