RIYADH — In response to the situation in Gaza, an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit is set to take place in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Foreign Ministry announced. The decision comes after Saudi Arabia consulted with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



The statement noted that due to the exceptional circumstances in Gaza, the Kingdom has decided to convene an extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This replaces the previously planned emergency Arab Summit and extraordinary Islamic Summit scheduled for the same date.



"This decision reflects the awareness of leaders from all countries, emphasizing the importance of unifying efforts and presenting a unified stance expressing the joint Arab-Islamic will regarding the serious and unprecedented developments in Gaza and the Palestinian territories."



"These developments necessitate Arab and Islamic unity in facing and containing their repercussions," The statement highlighted.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).