Riyadh: President of Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous has received Watcharapol Prasanrajkit, the President of National Anti-Corruption Commission in Thailand, and the accompanying delegation.



The meeting discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in protecting the integrity and combating corruption.



They also reviewed the course of action adopted by Nazaha in protecting the integrity, promoting principles of transparency, and combating corruption, in addition to the Thai experience in the same field.