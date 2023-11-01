RIYADH — Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday in the strongest terms the inhumane targeting of the Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation forces. The Israeli bombing caused the death of nearly 100 innocent Palestinian civilians and injury of scores of others.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and complete rejection of the Israeli occupation forces’ repeated targeting of locations crowded with civilians, and their continued violation of international laws and international humanitarian law. “This is in the backdrop of the international community’s failure to pressurize the occupation government to accept an immediate ceasefire and a humanitarian truce in accordance with the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly passed last Friday with broad international consensus,” Saudi Press Agency reported quoting the statement.



The Kingdom affirmed that there is no justification at all for the dangerous humanitarian conditions resulting from the continuous escalation. It reiterated that sparing blood, protecting civilians, and stopping military operations are urgent priorities for which any procrastination or disruption cannot be accepted.

“The failure to immediately adhere to the ceasefire and protect civilians will inevitably lead to humanitarian catastrophe for which the Israeli occupation and the international community must be held accountable,” the ministry said in the statement.

