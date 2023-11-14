RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ deliberate targeting of the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for Gaza Reconstruction in occupied Palestine. “This action is viewed as part of a broader pattern of Israeli violations of international laws and norms,” the Saudi Press Agency reported, quoting the ministry.



The ministry expressed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Qatar in the face of this blatant attack. It reiterated the Kingdom’s call for the international community to fulfill its responsibilities by promptly putting an end to the ongoing violations by the Israeli occupation authorities and holding them accountable in accordance with international humanitarian law for their atrocities against civilians, hospitals, and critical infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip.

