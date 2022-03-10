The Saudi Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced the closing of 23 deals worth more than SR13 billion ($3.46 billion) with local and international companies on the fourth day of the World Defense Show (WDS) 2022.

The MoD signed five deals with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), two of which were closed with the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) and three with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The SR6 billion deal with SAMI includes providing advanced communication systems, armoured vehicles, ammunition, and maritime systems. The contracts with SAMI were signed by Assistant Defense Minister for Executive Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Biyari and SAMI’s CEO Walid Abu Khaled. The signing ceremony was attended by the Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Mr. Ahmed Al-Ohali.

The Ministry also signed an SR1 billion contract with Military Industries Corporation (MIC) to acquire defence systems, technical and logistic support, as well as training for the Royal Saudi Air Forces (RSAF). Dr. Al-Biyari and MIC President Eng. Mohamed Al-Mady signed the contract.

The four-day WDS 2022, which began on March 6 in Riyadh, also witnessed the signing of two contracts worth SR2 billion between MoD and Raytheon to support the defence capabilities of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF). The contract was signed by Dr. Al-Biyari and Chief Executive of Raytheon MENA group Dave Hanley.

The MoD signed an SR1 billion contract with Lockheed Martin Global Inc., which will allow RSAF to acquire sensing systems, including localization and sustainment programs. The deal was signed by Dr. Al-Biyari and Lockheed Martin’s Chief Executive for Lockheed Martine KSA and Africa BG (Ret.) Joseph Rank.

The MoD signed another SR370 million contract with Poly Technologies to obtain air defence systems for the RSADF. Dr. Al-Biyari and Poly Technologies President Huang Geming inked the deal.

The Ministry signed SR1.5 billion worth of two contracts with Thales International, a French company, for the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF). The contracts allow the RSADF to obtain defence systems and technical support. These contracts were signed by Deputy Defense Minister for Procurement and Armament Ibrahim bin Ahmed Al Suwayed and Thales Saudi Arabia CEO Pascal Lesaulnier.

The Ministry signed three contracts worth SR250 million for the Royal Saudi Air Forces (RSAF) with the Advanced Electronics Company (AEC). The contracts will benefit RSAF in further development, technical support, and maintenance of training systems for the F15 simulators. Al Suwayed and AEC Chief Executive Officer Eng. Ziad Al-Musallam signed the agreements.

Furthermore, the MoD signed two contracts worth SR400 million with Aircraft Accessories and Components Company (AAC) to provide supply chain services to the RSAF. The contracts were signed by Deputy Defense Minister for Procurement and Armament Ibrahim bin Ahmed Al Suwayed and AAC Chief Executive Officer Mazin Jawhar.

The Ministry signed another SR260 million contract with the Swiss company Rheinmetall to provide the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RAFF) with support supply services and technical support for air defence systems. The deal was signed by Al Suwayed and Rheinmetall Vice President Zeno Hurt.

Additionally, the MoD signed four contracts worth SR100 million for the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) with the National Company for Mechanical Systems (NCMS). These contracts will provide RSLF with state-of-the-art electro-optical systems, including localization and sustainability services. The agreements were signed by the Director of the General Administration of Projects at the Ministry of Defense Deputyship for Procurement and Armament Khalid Al-Jawini and Armament and NCMS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mohammad Al-Sahlawi.

Finally, the Ministry signed an SR100 million contract with Aerovision International to provide support services for B707 aircraft. The agreement was signed by Major General Eng. Attiyah Al-Attiyah and Aerovision International CEO Ibrahim Al-Qahtani.

