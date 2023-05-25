RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has decided to restore the level of diplomatic relations with Canada to its previous state.



In a statement published on Wednesday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has stated that this decision came within the light of what had been discussed between Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the sideline of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which was held in Bangkok on Nov. 18 2022.



The decision has also come following the desire of the both sides to restore the Saudi-Canada diplomatic relations on the basis of mutual respect and common interest, the Ministry reported.



From its side, the Canada government has announced in a report the appointment of Jean-Philippe Linteau as a new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

