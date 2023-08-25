RIYADH — An official Saudi source has denied a report by an organization accusing Saudi border guards of firing on groups of Ethiopian migrants crossing the Saudi-Yemeni border.

The source affirmed that these claims have no factual basis and rely on untrustworthy sources, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.



The source condemned the deliberate attempt to spread false allegations against the Kingdom by certain organizations.

These allegations have been disseminated through manipulated and misleading reports as part of biased media campaigns. Such campaigns are repeatedly orchestrated with dubious intentions and objectives.



It was confirmed that necessary medical care has been previously provided to groups of people who sustained gunshot injuries inflicted by armed factions. These actions were aimed at coercing them to forcibly enter the Kingdom through the Saudi-Yemeni border.



The source emphasized the commitment of law enforcement authorities in the Kingdom to the principles of human rights enshrined in its laws, international human rights law, and humanitarian concerns. Humanitarian services are extended to those apprehended for violating border security, and their treatment is in accordance with the Kingdom's regulations and its obligations under international human rights standards.

