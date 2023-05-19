Saudi Arabia is ready to mediate between warring Russia and Ukraine, the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at the Arab League summit on Friday, according to a Reuters report.

He also said that he hopes Syria's return to the Arab League will end its crisis.

Few hours back, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is in Jeddah to attend the Arab League summit, met with Mohammed bin Salman.

Among the other important leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also landed in Jeddah to attend an Arab League summit.

Zelenskiy tweeted soon after his arrival: "Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level."

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Brinda Darasha)

seban.scaria@lseg.com