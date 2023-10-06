GENEVA — The Head of the Humanitarian and Development Affairs Department at the Kingdom’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and international organizations, Majed Al-Sulami, has confirmed that Saudi Arabia has provided Sudan $100 million in direct humanitarian support.

Al-Sulami said this at a briefing session held by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva on the situation in Sudan.

Al-Sulami focused in his speech on the importance of unifying efforts for effective humanitarian response to alleviate the severeness of the situation in Sudan by providing basic services.

He also stressed the necessity of adhering to the Jeddah Declaration, with its basic obligations under the international humanitarian law and the international human rights law.

Saudi Arabia is keen to continue discussions with all the international partners on ways to ensure the protection of humanitarian corridors and aid workers, and to follow up on efforts to support peace, security and stability, he sai, while urging all international partners from donor countries and international organizations to redouble efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Al-Sulami also highlighted the efforts made by the Kingdom toward the humanitarian response since the beginning of the conflict in Sudan, which included launching a popular donations campaign and working to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN.

Saudi Arabia also sought to unify international response to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, by holding in Geneva a high-level Conference to Announce Pledges to Support Humanitarian Response to Sudan and the Region, in addition to a high-level ministerial event on the sidelines of UNGA 78.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).