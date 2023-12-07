Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, expressed the kingdom’s commitment to facilitating the pilgrimage experience for Muslims in India, particularly for Umrah journeys to Makkah and Medina. During his visit to India, the minister highlighted improvements in the visa issuance process, ensuring that Umrah visas are now granted within 48 hours, and often even faster. He emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity, providing more flight options at reduced costs.

Al Rabiah underscored that the streamlined visa processes extended beyond Umrah, encompassing various visa types such as visit visas, family visas, and tourism visas, opening up opportunities for Indians to travel to Saudi Arabia. Notably, he mentioned that non-Muslims could explore other cities in Saudi Arabia using different visas.

During the visit, the minister engaged with Indian government officials, including the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Discussions focused on improving services for Muslims undertaking journeys to Makkah and Medina.

Al Rabiah expressed his pleasure at the positive discussions and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the goals outlined in “Saudi Vision 2030.” He emphasized the strategic plan’s pillars, including providing better and easier access to Makkah and Medina. The comprehensive program aims to enrich visitors’ experiences by developing over 100 historical sites and exhibitions.

The initiatives introduced align with Saudi Arabia’s dedication to creating an optimal experience for pilgrims, contributing to the goals of “Saudi Vision 2030.” The minister’s official visit seeks to advance procedures, enhance services, and outline comprehensive plans in support of pilgrims and Umrah visitors.

