RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji met in Riyadh with the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Christopher Cutajar.



During the meeting, the two sides signed an agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Malta, regarding mutual exemption of short-stay visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and private passports.

