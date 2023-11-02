RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman have issued directives to launch a fundraising campaign on the Sahem platform affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

King Salman has donated SR30 million and Crown Prince donated SAR20 million to the fundraising campaign.

In a press statement, Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah noted that this fundraising campaign is part of the historical role of the Kingdom in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people in various crises. The Saudi humanitarian and development support has never stopped reaching the Palestinian people, he added.

Al Rabeeah pointed out that the Kingdom is at the top donor countries in providing support to the Palestinian people, expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their support to help the brotherly Palestinian people.

Donation to the campaign can be made via the Sahem platform through the following link https://sahem.ksrelief.org/Gaza, or through the Sahem mobile app via Apple Store and Google Play. Donors can also send their contributions directly to the campaign bank account (SA5580000504608018899998) at Al Rajhi Bank.

