Rabat - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia unanimously won the ICAO Council's elections to be a representative of the Arab Group.

This came during the 27th Ordinary General Assembly of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO), which was held today in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

The election of the Kingdom came among the countries that requested candidacy through the Arab Group in the elections of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which will take place during the work of the General Assembly, and will be held from September 27 to October 14, 2022 at ICAO’s headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

On this occasion, the Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, head of the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the meeting of the ACAO General Assembly voiced his happiness at the Kingdom’s victory to be represented by the Arab Group in the elections of ICAO Council of the second category.