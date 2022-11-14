JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist bombing that targeted the Taksim area of central Istanbul which resulted in the death and injury of a number of civilians.



In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Affairs ministry affirmed that the Kingdom stands with the Republic of Türkiye against this cowardly act.



It also extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the Turkish government and people, with its sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.



An explosion on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue Sunday left at least six people dead and 38 others injured, the city's governor said. The wounded are being treated, Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter.



He said the blast occurred at around 4.20 p.m. local time, with police and emergency officials sent to the scene.

