AMMAN — The Saudi ambassador to Jordan, and non-resident ambassador to Palestine, Consul General in Jerusalem, Naif Al-Sudairi, handed over the monthly financial support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Prime Minister of Palestine, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, at the embassy on Sunday.

This financial aid is aimed at addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.



The Palestinian Prime Minister expressed his gratitude, stating, "With this support, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms the continuous efforts made by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince in engaging with international community members to achieve a ceasefire, protect civilians, and ensure the entry of more humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. Saudi Arabia remains dedicated to finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, enabling the Palestinian people to gain all their legitimate rights, including establishing their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital."



He emphasized that Saudi Arabia places significant importance on the Palestinian cause, which remains its central and top priority.



He also highlighted the Kingdom's efforts since the onset of the current crisis in Gaza to manage the dire humanitarian situation. Saudi Arabia has succeeded in unifying the Arab and Islamic stance on the crisis by leading the ministerial committee formed during the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit. This committee worked to confront Israeli aggression on Gaza and lift the blockade, resulting in several friendly nations recognizing the State of Palestine and calling for its full membership in the United Nations.



This financial support is part of the ongoing assistance that Saudi Arabia has provided to Palestine over the years, amounting to $5.3 billion in humanitarian, relief, and developmental aid to support the Palestinian people.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).