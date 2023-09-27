RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has condemned and denounced the treacherous attack on Bahrain’s Defense Force on the southern Saudi border, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of Bahraini soldiers and injury of others.



In a statement carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has expressed Saudi Arabia’s sincere condolences to the Bahraini leadership and people, and to the families of the martyrs, as well as wishing the injured a speedy recovery.



Saudi Arabia has confirmed its full support and solidarity with Bahrain. It also reiterated its position calling for stopping the continued flow of weapons to the terrorist Houthi militia, preventing the export of arms into Yemen, and ensuring that they do not violate United Nations resolutions.



It is noteworthy that the Arab Coalition announced the martyrdom of an officer and a non-commissioned officer, as well as the injury of several personnel from Bahrain, who were participating in the operations of Restoring Hope and stationed on the southern border of Saudi Arabia on Monday morning.



The official spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, said in a statement that the leadership of the Joint Forces of the Coalition condemns the treacherous attack this morning by elements affiliated with the Houthis.



“It is considered a treacherous hostile act in the context of repeated hostile actions during the past month, including targeting a power distribution station and a police center in the border area.”



He said: “Such repeated hostile and provocative acts do not align with the positive efforts being made to end the crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution. The leadership of the Joint Forces of the Coalition reaffirms its rejection of repeated provocations and its determination to respond at the appropriate time and place.”

