RIYADH — Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned the terrorist bombings that targeted civilians in Iran.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection and condemnation of the two bomb blasts that struck the Iranian city of Kerman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The ministry offered its sincere condolences, sympathy and solidarity with Iran in this painful event. It wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attacks.



At least 95 people have been killed by two bomb explosions near the tomb of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the US, Iran’s state media reported.



Scores of others were wounded when the blasts hit a procession near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque in the city of Kerman. Videos showed bodies on a road and ambulances rushing to the scene. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed the "terrorist attack" would be met with a "harsh response."

