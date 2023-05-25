BEIJING — Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Al-Khuraiji met with Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Li at the headquarters of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing on Tuesday.



During the meeting, they reviewed relations within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. They also discussed ways to further enhance and develop the strategic partnership in all fields, as well as to intensify bilateral and multilateral coordination to serve the common interests.



The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and the efforts made in this regard. Al-Khuraiji and the accompanying delegation attended a luncheon banquet hosted by his Chinese counterpart in honor of them. Saudi Ambassador to China Abdul Rahman Al-Harbi and other diplomats and officials also attended the banquet.

