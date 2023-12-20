PARIS — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman held discussions on Tuesday with his French counterpart Sebastian Lecornu on strategic relations and defense cooperation, focusing on their shared vision for regional security and stability.



Their dialogue also covered the latest regional and international developments, along with various topics of mutual interest.

Additionally, they witnessed the signing of an executive plan for cooperation on capabilities, military industries, and research and development between the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the French Armed Forces Ministry.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, accompanied by a delegation, arrived in Paris on an official visit as per directives from Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. The visit includes meetings with several French officials to explore avenues of cooperation and coordination between the two nations, addressing issues of shared concern.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).